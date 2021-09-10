The Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGE), University of Benin has said that the role of abattoir operators is crucially important to the wellbeing of the people.

The group made this known in a one-day capacity building and sensitization workshop for abattoir operators in Edo State organised by the CGE and ACTUATE.

Speaking at the workshop, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, the ACTUATE Team Lead, represented by Professor Christhopher Emokaro, informed the abattoir operators that the day’s event was organised to create awareness on the use of cattle rumen contents from abattoirs for the production of biogas which is a clean energy alternative.

Ezenwoye mentioned how members of the ACTUATE team visited abattoirs to source for cattle rumen to feed the biodigester in the UNIBEN ACTUATE Biogas Project site, and cited that the collected sample had undergone an anaerobic digestion process and had started producing gas (biogas) which will be used to generate electricity.

He urged participants to consider starting a pilot AD project in their various abattoirs, so as to harness the inherent benefits of the technology.

Ezemonye also told the abattoir operators that apart from generating power from the biogas, the quality of their products would improve as the biogas generated can be used to singe cowhide which is much safer and more environmentally friendly than kerosene and tyres which leave harmful residue after use.

According to him, “This could reduce production cost and increase turnover.”

The abattoir operators were also informed that the resulting digestate could be used as organic fertilizer.

In a presentation made by Dr. Nosa Erhunmwunsee, delivered in a Pidgin English, he acknowledged the immense contribution of the abattoir operators to the biogas production process at the ACTUATE Biogas Project site.

Also, Dr. (Mrs.) O.R. Dania, in her presentation, encourages them to take the issue of starting an AD pilot projects in their abattoirs seriously because of the numerous economic benefits.

She added that the environment will be protected when cattle rumen is properly managed to generate wealth instead of dumping them indiscriminately. She also said that such pilot projects have the potential to attract grants from foreign donors especially when such projects serve communal purposes.

At the end of the workshop, abattoir operators and students were engaged on a guided tour to the ACTUATE AD Site.