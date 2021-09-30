Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara says security is the business of everyone, irrespective of religious, political or ethnic identities.

AbdulRazaq stated this at the passing out parade of the final year and 43rd batch Basic Medical Qualifying Students, Nigerian Navy College of Health Sciences (NNCHS), on Thursday in Offa.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, added that while the government continued to strategise and deploy resources for the safety of life and property, the people must be security conscious at all times.

He congratulated the graduating students and urged them to justify the resources in attaining their dreams.

“Do not hesitate to notify security agencies, traditional and community leaders of any strange development or movement of unknown faces in your areas.

“If you see something, say something and in good time. Together, we can keep our country and communities safe.

“Let me also acknowledge the various efforts and sacrifices of the commandant and all the staff of the college.

“You have all contributed in diverse ways, either directly or indirectly, in grooming these young professionals who we gathered here today to witness their graduation,” he said.

While commending the cordial relations between the Nigerian Navy and the people of Kwara, the governor assured the Navy of his government’s support at all times.

The Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Kamaldeen Lawal, commended the graduating students for their resilience, sacrifice and willingness to contribute to the delivery of medical services to the Nigerian Navy and the larger society.

He acknowledged the support of the government and people of Kwara, expressing appreciation for inter-agency cooperation and partnership with all stakeholders in the delivery of a secured and favourable environment for the good of the nation.

