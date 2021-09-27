.

By Japhet Davidson

As Federal government battles with the search for ways to transform the country to an industrialised economy, a business magnate and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caesar Engineering and Construction Limited Dr. Caesar Osaheni Iyayi has come up with fast ways on how actualise that in his new book titled ‘The ABC of How to Industrialise Nigeria’.

The high profile public presentation of the 390 paged book, which will be graced by eminent personalities and captains of industry is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022 in Abuja.

Dr. Iyayi who is passionate for the emancipation of Nigeria, Africa and the Black Race through industrialisation is the eldest son of the renowned Entrepreneur, Industrialist, Business Mogul Dr. Iyayi Efianayi, MFR of blessed memory..

Dr. Iyayi who believes that, an industrialised Nigeria, manufacturing her goods in Nigeria by Nigerians, should be the concern of all, for the survival of the Black Race is convinced that industrialisation is the only way to create wealth, employment and development.

The painstakingly researched, solution focused and innovative book is a treasure trove as a single document to understand the country’s crucial development profile and fundamentals.

Covering almost all the aspects of what Nigeria’s priorities should be, the book is uniquely rich and deserves a wide-readership and long shelf-life.

‘The ABC of How to Industrialise Nigeria’ is also important as a development history of the country. It brings to the fore, a step by step method on how the Federal and State Governments can mobilise the Nigerian indigenous private sector to industrialise the country.

According to the Author, “We must take urgent steps to transform Nigeria from an agrarian society to a manufacturing economy. There is no alternative. It is bend or break. If we fail to industrialise, we will never be able to defend ourselves and shall therefore be at the mercy of foreign powers that dealt ruthlessly with our forefathers. If we fail to industrialise, then we are doomed to suffer another wave of slavery or extinction on African soil”

While emphasising the pivotal role that Nigerians must play in transforming the country to an industrialised economy, the author powerfully stated in the book that ‘there is no country in the world that was industrialised by foreigners’.

In the words of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom who wrote the foreword, “If we ever needed a manual to drive effective change in Nigeria today, Dr Caesar Osaheni Iyayi has just delivered one into our very hands.

From his detailed assessment of our problems as a country, down to his proffered solutions; it does not take a genius to understand that the power to drive industrial change lies within the shores of our beautiful country. This is a must read for everyone”.

Vanguard News Nigeria