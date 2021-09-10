.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

National Chairman, Action Alliance (AA), Hon Adekunle Omoaje on Friday dissociated the party from a recent protest at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by some individuals who claimed to be members of the party.

A statement issued by Omoaje in Osogbo condemned the protest, saying the party had no knowledge of it and the leader of the protesters had long been expelled from the party alongside many of his supporters.

Some individuals who claimed to be members of the AA had on Wednesday protested at the premises of INEC headquarters in Abuja, alleging that some staff of the commission are conniving with the leadership of the party to subvert due process and court judgment.

The group alleged that INEC did not honour court judgment relating to the choice of the faction for the governorship election in Anambra State.

But Omoaje said, “the attention of the national leadership of the Action Alliance has been drawn to the stage-managed charade called protest by a group of persons purported to be members of the party. These few charlatans did not and cannot represent Action Alliance in any way and in any capacity because they are not known to the party.

“These disgruntled elements are nothing but enemies of progress who were out to cause unnecessary disaffection within our great party. Our party is known for peace and we shall continue to uphold the tenet of peace that the party represents.

“We have, over the years enjoyed a good and harmonious relationship with INEC and we are proud of the current leadership of the organization.

INEC has been fair and faithful to all political parties and all stakeholders in electoral affairs. We were therefore taken aback when we got wind of the protest by the disgruntled elements who impersonated as members of our great party.

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the umpteenth time, I wish to state categorically that no member of the Action Alliance protested against INEC. Those who protested were not our members and we deny knowledge of the protest in its entirety”.

