By Prince Osuagwu

9mobile has taken its knowledge sharing session   for   media partners, a   notch   higher, in   the   third edition   of   its capacity building initiative, designed to acquaint journalists with emerging trends in journalism.

Themed, “Responding to Emerging Challenges in Journalism with the use of AI-powered tools”, the session was facilitated by experienced multimedia producer and social   media   strategist,   Usifo   Omozokpea, who is   currently   the   Audience Development Manager (West Africa) at The Conversation Africa.

According to Omozokpea, Artifcial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence process or human activities through machines, especially computer systems. He noted that there are specific applications of AI which includes expert systems,   natural   language   processing,   and speech recognition and machine vision.

These tools he said enhance the job of media practitioners and can help them collaborate better. According to him, there are various tools that have been designed to address specific media needs. He urged participants to take advantage of the various AI tools at their disposal to improve their professional practice.

Speaking on the session, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by PR Lead, Chineze Amanfo,said   that  the   knowledge  shared   during  the   training   session   has  proven   to   be useful to all participants. 

She said: “This clearly shows that learning is a continuum in order to stay relevant as media practitioners in this emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) era. The need to consistently upscale skill-set in terms of modern technological tools remains crucial”.

Amanfo noted that the knowledge gained by participants during the training will obviously   aid   them   to   work   smarter   and   even   create   room   for   intelligent collaboration with their colleagues in a seamless and professional manner. 

