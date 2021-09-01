Project Start by Mumsbooth, a non-governmental organisation has offered vocational training for 907 women, 421 kids nationwide on business and entrepreneurial skills.

The Project START program for kids held virtually on 26th of August, 2021. It was the 15th Edition in the 4 years of it’s existence for women and kids. This 4th Edition for Kids is tagged ‘Career Edition’.

Speaking after the event, the Convener of Project START, Martha Tawiyah said the organisation focuses on training women and children on vocational, business and entrepreneurial skills and helping them start a business afterwards.

She said so far 907 women, 421 kids from different cities in Nigeria have benefitted from the training.

According to her, “Our goal in this Career Edition was to get kids between the ages 7 and 15 years meet with the people behind different careers so they can be better informed and aspire to create a great path for themselves as we understand the importance of starting early today to create a better tomorrow.

“We had different professionals: Doctor, pilot, lawyer, business expert and entrepreneur, singer, politician, IT engineer, banker, and fashion designer speak to them about their respective careers.”

Tawiyah said about 109 Kids as well as a few schools participated virtually in the edition across different cities in Nigeria.

“The feedback from parents have been amazing and we look forward to a lifetime impact as a result of this program.”