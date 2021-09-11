By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN-KEBBI

The Kebbi State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, on Friday, said 901 corps members have so far taken oath at Dakin Gari NYSC orientation camp Kebbi State.

Mustapha, who spoke via telephone, added that the inauguration was lowkey due to covid-19 pandemic, as no outsider was invited except the representative of the state chief judge, Justice Kangiwa, who administered the oath to the corps members.

According to him, the state is expecting more because the portal for registration is still open.

“We are expecting more arrivals since the registration portal still runs; we expect the number to complete before the orientation ends,” he said.

He stated that so far there were no injury or death reported, and that all the members were in good health.

Mustapha added that security was tight as usual and that they envisage a hitch-free orientation excercise.

He said the next stream would be November/December and thanked his staff for supporting him and the people of Kebbi for being a good host community.

Vanguard News Nigeria