55-year-old woman pretends to be pregnant, buys twins in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

Police in Imo State have arrested a 55-year-old woman, Mrs. Chinyere Ohanyere, popularly known as Madam Chichi, for allegedly buying a set of twins.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard on Thursday that Ohanyere was arrested on Tuesday at Graceland Estate, Owerri, following a tip-off.

Ohanyere, a native of Oguta Local Government Area of the state, allegedly pretended to have given birth to the twins on September 3 at Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

The source said the suspect was arrested alongside an alleged accomplice, Adaeze Ohanyere, and one other person, while the twins, a boy and girl, were recovered.

“The operatives of the command got a tip-off, stormed her house and arrested them.

“She claimed she gave birth to the twins on September 3 at Irete.

“But when she was subjected to medical examination, it was discovered that she wasn’t delivered of the twins. She bought the kids,” the source stated.

The source added that the children had been taken to an orphanage for proper care, adding that the police were looking kids’ seller.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria