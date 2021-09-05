



Africa-American, internet sensation from Connecticut, Ling and Lamb takes over Tiktok, with their hilarious lifestyle, and love for food.

The duo, is made up of Yinka Lawanson, popularly known as Lamboginny, and Taccara Rae, known as Ling or Blogery. The couples fondly explore around their various cultures.

Here are 5 things, about the Internet sensation: Ling and Lamb

1.) The duo’s joined Tiktok in May 2020 and became active on YouTube in August 2020.



2.) The couples lunched their podcast show “Keep it Reel with Ling and Lamb” in July 2021.



3.) The couples received a sliver creator award from YouTube, through the mail on 6 May 2021.



4.) The couples went viral in India in August 2021, and in America in September 2020.



5.) The duo’s met in 2018, onset of the music video of “Give Me Love”, through Ling’s mom.