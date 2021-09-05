By Kunle Fayiga

More than two weeks have now passed since the release of the second sequel of the King of Boys franchise, starring Sola Sobowale as the lead character and directed by Kemi Adetiba.

The mini-series, which was the first of its kind from Nigeria to air on Netflix, shot itself all the way to the top of the rankings on the streaming platform and is still gathering a lot of momentum that is keeping enthusiasts of the film very excited.

Here are five takeaways from watching the film:

Kemi Adetiba is Nigeria’s Steven Spielberg.

If the first installment of King of Boys was a banger, then this second one was even bigger. Bringing it to Netflix meant it was going to have a certain kind of quality as regards visuals, soundtrack, effects, plot, and the casting. Kemi Adetiba clearly took her production and directing up a notch here with the seven episodes of the series very high quality, a kind that has never been seen before in Nollywood and good for international appeal.

Adetiba has raised the bar in Nollywood productions in much of the fashion Steven Spielberg did in Hollywood in the 70s through to the 90s with films such as Jaws, Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, becoming the standard of films that rely on computer-generated imagery (CGI) and other graphics. Adetiba has bought better visuals to her own and anything less in any Nollywood production now would be seen as inferior. This will make sure other producers equally raise their game.

Sola Sobowale has shot herself to even bigger stardom.

The Nollywood veteran’s acting in the first KOB installment was top class and her performance in the sequel was over the roof. Nobody could have played the role of Eniola Salami better. She was the perfect fit and it’s a testament to the endless praise she’s been getting on social media. She’s gotten more love, she has gotten more fans.

So good was Sobowale’s acting, her fans have tipped her to win an Oscar. Indeed, she deserves every accolade winnable because she’s now a bigger star than she probably ever was in her career.

Nigeria’s political climate continually exposed.

The intense visuals of KOB2 once again captured the dark side of politics in Nigeria. Rather than serve the people who elected them into their positions, politicians are busy playing power games that involve, blackmail, envy, ego, murder, voodoo, and much more. In fact, much of the happenings in the country lately from the kidnappings, security challenges, and murder of prominent figures, tell a picture of the events having some political undertone rather than it happening in isolation.

These things are hard to prove because the quest for the truth as evidenced by what journalist Dapo Banjo, played by Efa Iwara, tried to do in the film, will be crushed before it sees the light of day. A far cry of what freedom of the press should be like.

This is not the direction the country needs to go. Millions of people will continue to suffer from such attitude and the exposure from the King of Boys franchise is a reminder of why citizens must continue to raise their voices to demand what is right and just from the government, no matter how long it takes.

Nollywood has immense potential.

The quality production of King of Boys 2 is a pointer that Nollywood is not dead but still has a lot of potentials. Quality of production in time past didn’t make Nollywood attractive for investments and collaboration, but with the likes of Netflix now taking interest in Nigerian productions, the stage is now set for the Nigerian film industry to be seen in better light globally, more than it ever has at any time in its history.

The future is definitely Nollywood.

Try to watch it if you haven’t.

As much as King of Boys has gathered so many positive reviews, there are a few who aren’t so excited and question what the buzz is all about. It’s not hard to understand why. It’s Nollywood. They’ve been let down by poor productions and too many cliché plots in the past and can’t seem to have any trust in the industry anymore.

These frustrations are true. Even this writer was initially reluctant to watch the first King of Boys based on the same sentiment, but perspective changed after viewing it.

Just have an open mind and a little curiosity and you’ll be amazed at the beauty of the KOB production.

For those who are keen to watch but haven’t had the time to, try to create that space, because you’re missing out on a lot of fun.

King of Boys: The Return of the King, is the real deal.

