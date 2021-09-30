James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that no fewer than 441 trucks and articulated vehicles were involved in road crashes between January and August this year in Ogun State.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, disclosed this during the flag off of the command’s Ember months campaign with the theme: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”, held at the Ogere trailer park on Thursday.

The FRSC boss said that the rate of involvement of trucks and articulated vehicles in road accidents, especially along Lagos – Ibadan expressway was alarming, pointing that speed was identified as the lead cause of the accidents.

Umar noted that 441 accidents involved trucks and articulated vehicles out of a total of 1,324 vehicles involved in road accidents during the period under review.

He explained that the ember months campaign was focused on sensitising members of the public about safe mobility in the state despite the high number of trucks and articulated vehicles.

He added that the command would further engaged truck and articulated vehicle drivers to minimise accidents involving trucks and articulated vehicles.

He also urged truck fleet operators in the state to engage FRSC in its recruitment of truck drivers to enhance the safety of their vehicles and other road users.

Umar appealed to drivers of trucks and articulated vehicles to obey the stipulated 60km/hr speed limit by installing Speed Limiting Device.

“We shall sustain our enforcement against driving under influence of drugs and alcohol on all categories of vehicles in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“We also advise all drivers to ensure they possess the appropriate class of drivers licence as the command is committed to sustaining “Operation Show Your Drivers Licence” in line with directives from FRSC headquarters,” he said.

He advised the motoring public to drive within speed limits , warning against night travel, while also advising passengers to be vigilance by cautioning speeding drivers.

In his remark, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Peter Kibo, said FRSC would partner other security agencies to toughen its enforcement of route violation and other critical traffic offences on the road.

Kibo, represented by Corps Commander Rahila Koli, noted that any vehicle that damaged any portion or furniture on the road would be impounded and prosecuted accordingly.

In his address, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said government was working towards constituting the State Road Safety Advisory Council which would oversee the implementation of the National Road Safety Strategy in the state.

Abiodun, represented by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, assured the FRSC that the state government would continue to value the positive impact of its operations in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria