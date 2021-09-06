By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Over four hundred graduates from different fields Monday turned up for the federal roads safety corps recruitment screening exercise in Kebbi State.

The sector commander Yusuf Haruna Kiru who is also the chairman local organising committee said the screening exercise will last for five days “today and tomorrow is for graduates only while Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be Diploma, NCE and school certificate holders”.

He explained that, the screening committee had as members the federal character commission who are there to ensure the exercise reflects federal character, other members are officials of careers and special duties from the Kebbi state government and corps marshall representative Ramalan M Yarima.

Kiru who confirmed adequate security at the place of the screening exercise said DSS officials, Police and the NSCDC are on ground to ensure the smooth conduct of the screening.

According to him, the mandate of the screening committee is to ascertain the authenticity of applicants certificates, compile and send to National headquarters of the federal roads safety corps for the continuation of the recruitments exercise, he urged the applicants to be law abiding and exhibit best of conduct during and after the exercise.

One of the applicants Helen Baba Sule from Zuru who studied Animal health and production said she came there to be screened with the hope that she will be enlisted “I have served since but no job, so i see this as an opportunity to get enlisted to be able to fend for myself and my parents things are hard in this country and there are alots of unemployed graduates as she left not to miss her turn”.

Applicants who turned up for the exercise wore white shorts, white singlets and canvass.