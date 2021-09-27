By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Arewa Entrepreneurship Initiative in Kano has commenced the empowerment of 3,000 youth, comprising both males and females, drawn from the 44 Local Government areas of the State.

The Director-General of the Initiative, Aminu Bello Sokoto, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday made the disclosure at the inauguration of the Kano State chapter, jointly powered by Nigerian Entrepreneurship Initiative (NEI), Ganduje Foundation, Audu Magatakarda Foundation and Hon Hassan Ado Doguwa, said the theme of the workshop to mark the occasion is ”Empowering Young People to realize their dream”.

Other objectives of the workshop, targeting one million youths, according to him, is to support entrepreneurs with the relevant skills knowledge and networks needed to build resilience in navigating the current time and disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

”To encourage entrepreneurs and policy makers toward constructive dialogue around entrepreneurship.

”To Northernise solution and stories of disturbing problems, as part of wider ongoing efforts being implemented by other support organizations for the creation of more peaceful and prosperous society.”

”To provide recommendations and suggestions that will enhance economic development process towards entrepreneurship growth of Kano State,” he stated.

The DG further acknowledged that a growing youth population is one of the most significant factors for the future prosperity of Kano State and Northern Nigeria.

He stressed that youths population represents a significant potential benefits but is currently at risk of remaining unrealistic.

He projected that Kano State population is expected to hit 30 million by 2030, with women and youth particularly at risk of encountering even greater barriers to accessing opportunities of earning equal pay.

Also, he stressed that women and youth in Northern Nigeria and Nigeria in general face equal significant challenges in fulfilling their potentials, which include, employment, education equality and access to decision making.

