…as group mobilizes over 80,000 Indigenes for solidarity

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki



A prominent Stakeholder in the Ebonyi project and President/Co-founder Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, yesterday called on citizens to come out en mass and participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise in the State.

Odii who stated this during the Voters Registration and Awareness Campaign in his country home of Isuachara Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of the State added that “the low turnout of eligible registrants to be registered is a huge setback to the progress of the exercise in our dear State.”

He called on the teeming populace to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration Exercise and get registered noting that they can only promote good governance through their PVCs.

“A lot has to be done, but the challenge is not insurmountable. It is therefore pertinent to note that while INEC is battle-ready for this exercise, the low turnout of eligible registrants to be registered is a huge setback to the progress of the exercise in our dear State.

“Hence, all hands must be on deck to ensure that all the eligible registrants and existing voters with certain challenges are encouraged to turn out in their numbers to do the needful.

“May I also place on record that this gathering is not a political campaign rally, neither is it a partisan affiliation to any political party, but completely a form of Cooporate Social Responsibility of the Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation to collaborate the Constitutional roles of the Government at all levels in ensuring a better and inclusive society for all and sundry.”

Comrade Igwe Kelechi Maduabuchi, the Chairman, Nigeria Youth Organisation, NYO Ebonyi State Chapter led a delegation of over 80,000 Ebonyi Indigenes across the 13 LGAs on a solidarity visit to Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii in his country home to appreciate him for his contributions toward the socio-economical upliftment of Ebonyi people at home and abroad.

Other groups that joined the NYO at the solidarity visit includes Ebonyi Women League, Ebonyi Diaspora Forum, AnyiChuks Development initiative, Ebonyi Women Traders Association, AnyiChuks Fans, Umuada Isuokoma, Ebonyi United Assembly, AnyiChuks Elder’s Council, Isuokoma Elder’s Council, among others.

Other Speakers at the visit includes Comrade Okorie C Okorie – National Vice President NYO South East Zone, Chief Mrs Rosemary Nwakaego Emmanuel, Comrade Clinton Ejiuwaeka Abel, Princess Victoria Ogudu, Hon. Oliver Nwachukwu, Mbam Maurice, Amaka Chukwu, Onodugo Christian Onu assured Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii that they will take his message of Voters Registration to all the nooks and crannies of Ebonyi State to ensure that people are registered for the exercise.

