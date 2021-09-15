By Arogbonlo Israel

Nigerian youths under the auspices of GYB2PYB Support Group across the South-West geopolitical zone have endorsed the 2023 presidential aspiration of governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in 2023.

The youths on Wednesday, declared their support for governor Bello during a political conference tagged: “Towards a Youthful Political Consciousness and 2023 General Elections” organised by the GYB2PYB Support Group at Grandeur Event Center, Oregun, Lagos.

The participants, who constituted members of the GYB2PYB from the six South-West States, called on compatriots in other geopolitical zones to “join the moving train” as it is high time for “youth O’Clock”.

Speaking at the event, Oladele Nihi, the Director-General of the group, said: “The brain behind the conference is to conscientise Nigerians, especially the youths on the need to support youth presidency come 2023”.

On the acronym GYB2PYP, he said; “GYB2PYB (Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello) was formerly AYB (Alhaji Yahaya Bello), and it is our prayer that it will be changed to PYB (President Yahaya Bello) come 2023.

“Before 2021, it was very phenomenal that the man Yahaya Bello has become an issue (centre of attraction) in Nigeria as a result of his performance in Kogi. Today, over 90% of political appointees are below 40 years. For instance, the current Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, becomes DG at the age of 32. Now, he is crawling into 36 as the CoS.

“Hence, if we can have CoS heading a sensitive position at the age of 36, it will be a good deal to have a youth leader like Yahaya Bello as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Nihi added; “What we need in 2023 is a young man, youthful and useful governor, pragmatic leader with a proven track record, someone who we can look up to as an ambassador of the Nigerian youths, and we are proud this young man is the person of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.”

He urged all Nigerians (home and abroad) to join the progressive youths calling on Kogi State Governor to run for President come 2023.

Dignitaries at the event include but are not limited to: Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Jamiu Asuku, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, Chairman Team Lagos, Gbenga Obama, Chairman, Omi Rice Ltd, Segun Olonade, Baba Oja, BOT Secretary & BOT Members of GYB2PYB Support Group, Yemisi Oshaloto, Computer village Ikeja Lagos state & secretary team Lagos, Imam Atiku, among others.

