A group, Delta State Youths Progress (DSYP) is asking Nigerians to support Alhaji Sule Lamido, to run for Presidency ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group believes that the former Governor of Jigawa State, has all it takes to run Nigeria effectively and efficiently.



Mr General Mayor, DSYP President, in a statement signed in Asaba, stressed that Alhaji Sule Lamido has proved himself to be an astute administrator with a knack for sustainable development.

“Nigeria is in turmoil. Our security is a mess. Development across board is even more utopian. The incumbent government has done best in singing its own praises in opposition to the harsh reality Nigerians find themselves.



“Apparently, there is only one solution. Which is to kick out the All Progressives Party (APC). Anybody supporting Alhaji Sule Lamido will be doing Nigeria a lot of good.” Mayor said.

The group also called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to not undermine the contributions of Alhaji Sule Lamido in unifying the party.

“PDP owes Lamido the Presidency. He has stood by the party from time. He has unified the party in the North and supported it immensely in the south. Hence, there is no better choice of who flies the flag of the party in 2023.” The statement read.