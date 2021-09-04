The 2023 governorship ambition of Hon. James Augoye has received a major boost as Delta Great Movement, DGM, declared support for him and called on Deltans to support him.

Chief Mathew Kwode, State Coordinator of DGM, announced the support for Augoye in Ughelli, when the group held its inaugural meeting, which was attended by the 25 coordinators and representatives from the 25 local government areas in the state.

He said: ”Augoye is a quintessential and benevolent personality with huge traits of excellent performance and unbeatable track records in public service and party politics. We are supporting him because he is a replica of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and governance is all about continuity, sustainability, consolidation and advancement.

“We beleive that experience cannot be substituted and the right man who has the political will and enablement to consolidate and advance Governor Okowa’s massive developmental strides and political largesse across the 25 LGs of Delta is Chief Augoye”.

The group commended the leadership of Delta State PDP for maintaining and sustaining the power rotation arrangements which had enhanced peaceful coexistence among the three senatorial districts.

”Chief Augoye is an astute, detribalised and experienced politician from Delta central senatorial district who will perform well as the executive governor of the state in 2023 after Okowa’s unique administration. We appeal to Deltans across the 25 local government areas to support Augoye’s ambition for the overall growth and development of Delta State”.

The group further commended Governor Okowa for the massive growth, human capital and empowerments, developmental projects executed across the 25 LGs of the state, adding that Governor Okowa will certainly finished stronger.