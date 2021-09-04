An advocacy group, Delta Advancement Group, has called on politicians to shun the idea of vote-buying and concentrate on issues that would make them attracted to the electorate.

The call was made at the end of the group’s 23rd General Meeting held in Warri.

At the event, Coordinator of the group, Mr. Ogbaudu Richard, said it is wrong for politicians to prioritise vote-buying at the expense of quality representation.

According to him, “it is quite unfortunate and very appalling that politicians still nurse the idea of buying votes to win elections. Nigerians are wiser now, especially owing to the hardship brought about by the Buhari government. Nigerians have been impoverished beyond their imaginations. More disturbing is the new order where politicians are going about looking for endorsements from political gladiators instead of coming out with a blueprint on how they intend to turn the very bad situation around. I would rather advise them to jettison those beliefs.

“The various political parties must also rise to the occasion and feed candidates with reputable characters. Nigerians can no longer tolerate another incompetent government.”

Also, Secretary of the group, Mr. Uche Justice said: “It is not going to be business as usual believing votes could be bought to win elections. Nigerians now know better. Therefore politicians must do away with that mindset, especially in Delta State.”