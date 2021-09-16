.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) says it will provide amenities lacking in Enugu State if elected into power in 2023.

The party claimed on Thursday that the current Peoples Democratic Party administration in the state could not consolidate successes recorded by the administration of Sullivan Chime.

The state APC Caretaker Chairman, Chief Chikwado Chukwwunta, made the promise in Enugu at the end of the state executive committee meeting of the party.

According to him, APC will correct any failures and ills of the current administration in the state.

He said that the party would do all within its capacity to ensure that it would occupy the Lion Building (Enugu State Government House) in 2023.

“The Lion Building is our destination, and APC will give Ndi Enugu better leadership.

“We are going to transform Enugu, we are going to do a lot in the health sector, education sector and agriculture sector.

“Enugu can feed the nation in terms of rice and red oil but I am not seeing it,” the chairman said.

He added that Enugu State under APC leadership in 2023 would do well in education like Anambra State under the leadership of Mr Peter Obi.

According to him, Anambra State under Obi’s leadership secured the first position four consecutive times in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

“Enugu can be like Lagos with so many flyovers and good roads,” he added.

Chukwunta vowed to weed out bad elements positioned as moles in APC in the state, to enable the party to record victory in 2023.

He noted that APC had not ruled Enugu State in the past eight years.

The caretaker committee chairman said that the party was aware that some of its members were being sponsored to cause disunity and other problems in the party.

On the executive committee meeting, the chairman said that the meeting reviewed the party’s local government congress in the state.

“We have reviewed the last week’s local government congress, and the report we got is that there was no crisis or issue of any kind.

“We also talked about the appeal committee that will be coming up.

“Nobody is deemed elected in any congress of the party until the appeal penal has come, made its findings, report back to the national, caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee.

“If the report is favourable, the result of the congress will be released and those elected will be sworn-in,” Chukwunta added.