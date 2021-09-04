…Iheanacho’s brace sinks Lone Stars

The Super Eagles have stormed to the top of Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers courtesy of Kelechi Iheanacho first-half brace against Liberia in Lagos yesterday.

The Eagles head the standings on three points after a round of matches following the 1-1 draw between Cape Verde and the Central African Republic in the opening game of the group Wednesday.

Nigeria will next battle Cape Verde Tuesday, while Liberia host Central African Republic.

The Eagles dominated this clash and should have translated such dominance into more goals against a team who offered very little opposition.

The opening goal by Leicester City striker Iheanacho was in the 22nd minute, when he drilled a low shot from outside the box which somehow sneaked beyond the Liberia goalkeeper.

He doubled the home team’s lead on 45 minutes.

It was a cool finish as he controlled a high ball right inside the six-yard box, before he turned sharply to fire past goalkeeper Ashley Williams.

The Eagles created several other chances, but Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, who was picked ahead of Oghenekaro Etebo, and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen failed to put any away.

Vanguard News Nigeria