The Adamawa Executive Council on Wednesday approved about N142bn as the 2022 proposed budget.

Dr. Umar Pella, the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, made the announcement to newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola.

Pella said that the proposed budget envelopes are defined by medium-term expenditure framework as well as economic and fiscal update.

He said the projection has become a tradition since the present administration came on board towards intellectualising budget-making in conformity with global standard of fiscal planning.

“All spendings tied to revenue expectation and expenditure for 2022 would be within the envelope of the projection which is aimed at guiding all spendings and planning within the year.

“The Council had directed the planning commission, ministry of finance and every spending Agency to work within the threshold of the projection by ensuring that the cost of governance has not gone beyond the target,” Pella said.

According to the commissioner, other objectives to be achieved with the projection include aggregate fiscal discipline, efficient allocation of resources, and technical support to spending.

Similarly, he said the council has approved over N738 million as variation for the construction of healthcare facilities in seven local government areas of the state awarded in 2020.

The areas included Shelleng, Gombi, Lamurde and Girei local government areas.

Others were Numan, Mubi and Song local government areas.

On the approved variation, the commissioner said the decision was informed by rising cost of building materials and some peculiarities regarding the original design of the project which was at the initial contract sum of N1.4 billion.

He disclosed that the improvements in the expansion of the design that affected the project specifications at the initial award were part of the reasons the government had engaged a consultant who provided a valid justification for the variation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Fintiri signed N140 billion naira as 2021 budget into law in December 2020.