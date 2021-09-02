Prospective candidates of the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE GCE) – Second Series for Private Candidates can now easily purchase their ePINs on Remita, a leading electronic payment platform.

The sale of 2021 WAEC GCE registration ePINs commenced on August 23rd and would end on September 30, 2021.

To obtain their ePINs, intending candidates are to visit the Remita website, www.remita.net, or download the Remita app, select “Buy WAEC PIN”, fill all required fields and choose their preferred digital payment channel.

Asides the digital payment channels, payments can also be made at agent locations and bank branches.

Once payment is completed, the exam registration ePIN is delivered to the candidate’s supplied email and also displayed on their Remita payment receipt. The candidate is then expected to log on to WAEC’s website or visit any authorised centre to complete the registration with the obtained PIN.

Chinedu Alisa, Lead, Retail Business at SystemSpecs, providers of Remita, said intending candidates for the WAEC GCE – Second Series would enjoy a smooth and simplified process, ease of payment, and instant receipt of their PINs when they register on the Remita website or its mobile app.

“It is a lot easier, faster and more efficient to purchase the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE GCE) on Remita.

“We assure candidates of a hassle-free experience as they initiate the process of participating in the examination. This experience would commence from our website or the Remita mobile app—depending on where they launch out—and culminate in the delivery of their ePINs to them within a few seconds,” Alisa said.

Remita is a leading payment platform in Nigeria that helps individuals and businesses easily receive and make payments for everyday needs.

The 2021 WASSCE GCE (Second Series for Private Candidates) will be conducted in October 2021. The registration process for the examination has been designed to accommodate biometric features to be used for validation at examination centres.