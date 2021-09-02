By Nwachukwu Victoria

Nigerians have witnessed the news of death of some great personalities in the entertainment industry in recent time.

Here is the list of top 10 celebrities who died in 2021:

Sadiq Daba

He was an actor and broadcaster.

He won an Africa movie academy award for best actor for a role as “Inspector Waziri” during his lifetime. He also worked at the the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

In 2017, he announced he was diagnosed of Leukemia and Prostrate cancer. He has been on fundraising support by several Nigerians.

He joined Project Pink Blue to commemorate World Cancer Day.

3rd of March was a sad day as Sadiq was announced dead at Ayinke general hospital, Ikeja.

Bruno Iwuoha

Bruno Iwuoha was a Nigerian actor. He won the best supporting actor award at the 3rd Africa movie academy awards for his performance in the movie “Sins of the Flesh”.

He died at the age of 69 on the 10th of April.

Abiodun Aleja

The determined fellow was a producer, actor and movie director. He died on the 21st of May.

He has produced and directed many movies and also worked with the national thearter, Lagos.

Some of his works that he is know for are October 1, Don’t Live Here Anymore, and Sade.

Sound Sultan

The famous Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter who was notable for his R&B, Hip-Hop, reggae and afrobeat died at the age of 44 on the 11th of July.

He was well known for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria.

Having a strong relationship with Baba Dee, his sibling, Sound Sultan was an actor who produced and acted in the successful comedy movie “Head Gone” in 2014.

Still on the acting process, he also played the role of Rotimi, a lawyer in the popular comedy movie, “flatmates” which airs on DStv.

Before his death, it was reported he was somewhere in United States of America receiving Chemotherapy and diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma in the throat.

He died as a result of his illness.

Rachel Oniga

July 30th was a heartbreaking day as the veteran actress, Rachel Oniga died of a heart related issue.

She was instrumental to the movie industry in Nigeria.

Oniga began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. Her first movie titled “Onome” and her debut Yoruba movie, titled “Owo Blow” and has featured in notable films such as the popular TV series, “Superstory” directed by Wale Adenuga and the movie “Sango” Scripted by Wale Ogunyemi.

She died at the age of 64.

Rich Oganiru

On the 10th of August, Rich Oganiru was announced dead as a result of a prolonged illness.

He was reporgtedly the first celebrity to die in August.

He was known for the movies such as Wasted Effort, Pay Day and Givers Never Lack.

Aside his acting, he has served as an evangelist with the Davidical Order ministry and held the role of the cooperate marketing consultant to the Abuja chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria until his death.

Stanley Okoro

It was a shocking news as Stanley Okoro, a Nigerian actor died on the 11th of August. He was known for his comedies in Nigerian movie industry.

The content creator reportedly died of suspected food poisoning after his movie shoot in a hotel at Maryland, Enugu State, according to some sources.

However, the reason for his death is still made unknown. Stanley Okoro died at the age of 28.

Victor Olaotan

Having his sad story circulating, the famous actor known in the Tinsel TV series, Victor Olaotan stroked us with shock as he was announced dead on the 26th of August.

According to reports, he has been ill for the past five years following a brain injury he sustained in a car accident in October 2016 at Apple junction, Festac, Lagos.

He was seen in movies such as “Three Wise Men” and “Unveil”. He died at the age of 69.

Prince Ifeanyi Dike

Prince Ifeanyi Dike, an actor and the Board of Trustees Chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) died on the 27th of August, shortly after the demise of Victor Olaotan, the famous actor known in Tinsel TV series.

Dike was hospitalised for weeks as a result of Kidney related issue.

The chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria announced that they have been financially battling with his medical issues before he passed away.

Sir Victor Uwaifo

The legendary singer, guitarist, musician and composer died on the 28th of August, 2021.

Sir Uwaifo, a professor of Arts at the University of Benin who was widely known for his genre in highlife, won the first god disc in Africa (Joromi), which was released in 1965.

He also won seven other gold disk in Guitar boy, Akwete music and Arabada.

At first, information had gone viral claiming that he died as a result of Covid-19 but the family debunked the news, stating he died as a result of Pneumonia. He passed away at the age of 80.

