20 teenagers battle for scholarship, brand ambassador deals in Saphire Youngsters reality TV

After weeks of meticulous screening of over 400 applicants for the first-ever teenagers’ educative reality TV show, the Saphire Youngsters, 20 contestants have emerged.

In a brief made available to the media by Mr Lukman Omikunle, Head of Media and Publicity of the show, preparations are in top gear to stage the first ever teenagers’ reality TV show wrapped in morality and educative contents.

He added that a panel of top educationists and other related professionals including Dr Edwin Osazuwa Aghedo, Director, Academic Services, Pegasus Schools, Eket; Mrs Sansa Omolara Mary, National Secretary of the Trade Union Congress Women Commission, TUCWC, and Chairperson of the Ogun State chapter, Mrs Victoria Omobolanle Oyebamji, proprietress of D & W Dominion School, among others, conducted the marathon screening exercise.

The qualified 20 contestants are Angelica Ituma, 13-year-old student of Maryland Educational Centre, Jikwoyi, Abuja, and her current class is SS2. She is from Abia State. Her hobbies include spoken words, singing and sports.

READ ALSO: Catholics start reality TV show for talented youths

Esther Iniouwa Lawal is from Lagos State. The 14-year old student of Government Science and Technical College, Garki, Abuja, is currently in SS2.

Inioluwa likes reading, dancing and singing.

Thomas Precious, 14, attends Ansar-Ur-Deen Comprehensive School, Ota Ogun State; his state of origin. Thomas is currently in SS2 and he loves dancing and has passion for talking drum.

Usman Hammed Ayomide is a student of Adeoye international College. The 16-year-old SS2 pupil is an indigene of Osun State. He loves playing football and music.

Adeyokun Ifeoluwa Faith, an indigene of Osun State, was born on April 10, 2008. She attends Kingdom Way College, Ota, Ogun State. The SS1 student loves dancing.

Adebayo Habdullah Adedoyin is from Kwara State. He is a student of St. Classic College, Iju-Otta, Ogun State and he is presently in SS2. He loves comedy and has passion for reading.

Chimamanda Eluaka is a 12-year-old JSS3 student of Patricia High School, Asaba, Delta State, her state of origin. Her hobbies include reading, cooking, travelling, singing and swimming.

Alex Princess Chidimma is from Abia State. The 15-year-old SS1 student of Queen’s Secondary School, Enugu, loves reading and dancing.

Kalu Pamela, born on July 5, 2005, is from Abia State. She is SS1 student of Day Boys and Girls Secondary in Enugu. She loves reading and cooking.

Mudashiru Samuel Olawale, SS1 student of Ota Total Academy in Ogun State. The 12-year-old boy is from Oyo State. His hobbies are football, musical instruments, designing of complementary items and games.

Lawal Awal Adebayo is a student of Government Secondary School Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, with current class – SS2. The 14-year-old boy who is from Oyo State and loves exploring.

Mudashiru Favour Boluwatife is a 12-year-old SS2 student of Adeoye International College in Ogun State. He is from Oyo State and he likes baking.

Emmanuel Monday is from Akwa Ibom State. He is 15 years old, he attends God’s Wisdom School and he is currently in SS3. His hobbies are writing, reading, public speaking and travelling.

Agada Oyinyechukwu, born on June 1, 2006, is from Enugu State. The SS1 student of Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School has passion for reading.

David Nengi Ayomide Pepple, 12-year-old, is from Rivers State. The JSS2 student of Victory Christian College, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State listed his hobbies as reading, adventures, creative arts and animation.

Adebayo Praise Olaoluwa Emmanuel, 15-year-old, is from Osun State. He attends St. Graags College and he is currently in SS3. His hobby is playing the Saxophone and with animals (dogs)

Marcus Destiny Chimsom, 16-year-old, is from Abia State. The SS1 student of Army Day Secondary School in Enugu likes travelling and reading.

Eke Blessing Goodluck, 15-year-old, from Rivers State, is a student of Emilio Piazza Memorial College currently in SS2. Her hobbies include reading, traveling and meeting new people.

Wisdom Chibueze Chinemeze, 16-year-old, from Anambra State, is student of Divine Knowledge Schools currently in SS3. Wisdom likes Singing and acting.

According to Omikunle, winners of the contest will take home multi-million naira worth of scholarships and as well become brand ambassadors of related sponsors.

Vanguard News Nigeria