By Bose Adelaja

Two persons including a minor were presumed dead while seven others were injured, in multiple accidents, which occurred on Saturday, at the Gbuguda/ Ewekoro area of Ogun State.

The incident occurred at about 7.32 am, inbound Abeokuta.

Vehicles involved were a Ford, with number plate AAA 449 XB, Toyota Sienna with number plate KRD 900 GV and a tricycle with number plate AKM 791 VP.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver of the Toyota Sienna was at top speed and in an attempt to avoid a pothole, lost control and rammed into the Ford and tricycle waiting to pick passengers by the roadside.

Coincidentally, it rammed into commuters waiting to board buses to various destinations.

Also, it rammed into another and in the process, a minor (whose mother survived the incident) and an elderly man, were presumed dead, while seven other commuters were injured.

A male adult was said to have survived unhurt.

Vanguard gathered that the driver of the Toyota Sienna has been arrested and taken to Itori Divisional Police Station, with other accident vehicles involved in the multiple crashes.

Those injured were said to have been taken to the General Hospital, Ifo, while the presumed dead were deposited at a morgue.

The rescue operation was jointly performed by both state and federal agencies in the state

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Emergency Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi commiserated with the families of the deceased saying, “TRACE is again admonishing drivers to please regulate their speed and avoid speeding, while traders are urged to stop displaying their wares on the road and commuters should always stand at designated bus-stops to board vehicles to their destinations. “

Vanguard News Nigeria