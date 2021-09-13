By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

No fewer than 13 persons have lost their lives in a fatal accident that occured around Akpoku- Udufor community of Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The accidents which involved a Costa Bus loaded with passengers and a truck is said to be the worst of its kind in the state in recent years.

It was gathered that the occupants of the Costa Bus were from Afara community in Etche ethnic nationality and were traveling to a community in the neighbouring Imo State for the traditional marriage of one of their sons.

It was gathered that the bus had loaded from the community and set out for the travel around 3:00pm, but was involved in the ghastly accident less than 30 minutes after taking off.

A source from the area, who gave his name as Chibuike, noted that the Costa Bus and the trailer involved in the accident collided face-to-face.

Chibuike blamed that accident on overspeeding, adding that when both vehicle collided the Costa Bus somersaulted severally into the bus.

He disclosed that the younger brother to the groom for the wedding in Imo State, and his wife were among the casualties of the accident.

The source also revealed that eleven people died on the spot, adding that about two others died while on the road to the hospital.

He feared that more of the victims may not survive in the hospital, noting that they have life-threatening injuries.

However, a source in the local government authority, who did not want his name mentioned, disclosed that the LG authority was alerted when the incident happened.

The source said the local government Chairman, Mr. Obinna Anyanwu, visited the scene of the incident ad assisted in conveying the victims to the mortuary and hospital.

Meantime, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, could not confirm the development at press time.

