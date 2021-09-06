By Bashir Bello- Kano

No fewer than 11,000 civil servants with teaching qualifications initially posted to various ministries in Kano State have been redeployed back to the classroom in the State.

The State’s Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru said the redeployment of the staffs was to bridge the gap in dearths of teachers and arrest challenges bedeviling the education sector in the state.

Kiru stated this during an intensive training on modern techniques of teaching organized by the state government for 600 out of the 11,000 newly deployed teachers in the state.

According to him, “The current economic situation could not allow for the massive teacher’s gap we have in our schools, the government had to look inward for a solution.

Hence, the outsourcing of trained teachers from other government establishment, the recall of thousands of teachers that were hitherto posted to some private, voluntary and community schools as well as teacher’s believed to have been idling in local government Secretariat and LGEAs. This move brought about 11,000 teachers added to the pool.

“Today’s event stressed further Kano State Government resolve and determination to arrest the challenges bedeviling the education sector,” Kiru however stated.

In her remarks, the Kano State First Lady, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje said the administration accorded education sector top most priority hence the need to train the newly redeployed teachers to meet up the set objectives of attaining qualitative education in the state.

Prof. Ganduje represented by the Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud said, “One of the pillars of this administration is education. That was why we adopt the mantra of free and compulsory education.

“I urge you to seize this opportunity to build your capacity and redouble your effort in delivering qualitative education to children,” she however stated.