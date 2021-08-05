.

… Speaks with CAN chairman, to meet Christian leaders today

… Condemns both parties for shooting, stoning

… Sends Dep. Gov to five injured victims

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has ordered the Borno police command to immediately investigate a violent collision between a joint security task force operating with the Borno Geographical Information System and some worshippers at a branch of EYN Church at Maduganari, in Maiduguri.

This was contained in a press statement issued to Journalists by the Governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau.

The Governor condemned in strong terms, the firing of gunshots by a member of the security task force as well as some persons who hurled stones at the task force during an encounter on Thursday. One person died and five persons are currently hospitalized.

Zulum commiserated with families of the person who died and those injured.

The Governor also called the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in Borno State, Bishop Mohammed Naga and spoke with him to commiserate with the Christian community and leadership and family of the EYN church in Borno.

Zulum also invited the CAN leadership for a meeting scheduled for 5:30 pm today at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The Governor also directed the deputy governor, Umar Kadafur to visit the hospital where five injured persons are receiving treatment, to empathize with them and also takeover the cost of their treatment.

A Collusion happened on Thursday when officials of BOGIS, alongside a joint security task force, went to church for regulation of land administration and urban development measures, some of which have affected worship centres (mosques and churches) built without obedience to laid down regulations. The BOGIS has so far demolished dozens of illegally built mosques and churches for ongoing reforms.