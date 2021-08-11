By Steve Oko

Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, has taken over as the new AIG in charge of the Nigeria Police Command, Zone 9, Umuahia, comprising, Abia, Imo and Ebonyi States.

Bode succeded Mr Ene Okon who was redeployed to Zone 17, Akure, Ondo State.

The new AIG, according to a press statement by the zonal Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Mr. Kingsley Iredibia, has assumed duty.

Bode, a graduate of Education from the Lagos State University, and Law from Olabisi Olubanjo University Ogun State, hails from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He has before his new posting served as Commissioner of Police, Delta and Kebbi States respectively.

The release solicited the cooperation of members of the public through volunteering of useful information about criminals in the zone.

It also urged the public to be law abiding as the new police boss has zero tolerance for lawlessness.