James-Ibori-Former-delta-state-governor-

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and the Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi joins millions of Deltans to eulogize former Delta State Governor Chief James Onanefe Ibori as he celebrates his 63 birthday anniversary on Wednesday.

Ereyitomi praised the giant strides of developments achieved by Chief Ibori as governor of the state, describing him as the political colossus with massive infrastructural development in the state while at the saddle of leadership.

READ ALSO:NDDC Board: N’Delta Monarchs frown at Akpabio’s alleged refusal to make forensic audit report public

He disclosed that Chief Ibori is a respected leader in the country who has contributed tremendously to the development of Delta State and Nigeria at large, going forward Chief Ereyitomi described Chief James Onanefe Ibori as an enigma whose footprints are visible for all to see as he has achieved the unbeatable feat and deserved to be celebrated continually in the history of the state.

Ereyitomi stated further thus “Warri Federal Constituency are proud of you always Chief Ibori you are pride”.

The lawmaker prayed God to grant the father of modern Delta State long life and good health just as he wished him more celebrations.