By Steve Oko, Aba

Commissioner for Gender Affairs Enugu State, Hon. Peace Nnaji, has urged mothers to reserve their breastmilks for their babies and not husband.

The Commissioner who stated this in a remark at a UNICEF media dialogue with select journalists from South East, South South and parts of North Central, said it was wrong for men to be sharing their wife’s breastmilk with the babies.

She insisted that the breastmilk is naturally meant for “the baby and not the man”.

Her words:” Breastmilk is meant for babies and not their fathers. Mothers should stop feeding their husbands with their breastmilk, it’s for their babies.

” It’s wrong for mothers not to breastfeed their babies for fear of having flat or saggy breast.”

The Commissioner who urged mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding of their babies for at least the first six months after birth because of its numerous benefits.

She also expressed her displeasure with some musicians who release albums that tend to tease sagged breasts, arguing that if a woman’s breasts are flat in the course of breastfeeding, it was a noble thing.

The media dialogue which was hosted in partnership with the Broadcating Corporation of Abia State, BCA, featured lecturers and presentations UNICEF resource persons.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu zone, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, in a remark, urged mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding as no baby formula can be equated to breastmilk.

Speaking at the event, Communication Officer, UNICEF Enugu zone, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, appealed to media practitioners to help drive the message of exclusive breastfeeding through their various platforms.

She described the media as strategic partners in the campaign for exclusive breastfeeding and commended Journalists for their efforts in this direction while urging for more action.

In her presentation, UNICEF Nutrition Manager, Enugu zone, Dr. Hanifa Namusoke, insisted that exclusive breastfeeding is cheap and highly rewarding and urged mothers to embrace the practice.

She explained that every child needs the first breastmilk after birth “which is yellow and thick”, saying that it is good immune booster and contains vaccines.

UNICEF Desk Officer in Abia, Mr. Okezie Nkpa who represented the Director General of BCA, gave the theme of the media dialogue as Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.

He pledged the continued support of the corporation in promoting exclusive breastfeeding through media advocacy.