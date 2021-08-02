Jega

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The National President of Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu has stated that Prof. Attahiru Jega cannot extricate himself from the corruption in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, because he supervised the two parties as head of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Dr. Pogu was on Monday in Makurdi reacting to the statement credited to Prof. Jega who asked Nigerians not to vote for PDP or APC again alleging that they have failed.

He said: “Prof. Jega supervised the election of PDP and APC. So if they are siamese twins of corruption it means he was involved. He wouldn’t know that they are corrupt if he wasn’t involved with them in the corruption. Unfortunately Jega is only nailing himself.

“Secondly, I know Jega to be of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, presently. So he has gone political, and as a political person he is trying to undermine those existing so that he would have an upper hand. But the fact remains that he must be part of the corruption to know that the PDP and APC are corrupt.”

