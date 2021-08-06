By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Women’s group under the aegis of Women and Family Advancement Initiative, WAFAI, has attributed the present state of insecurity, socio-political and economic challenges in the country to lack of good governance at the grassroots levels.

Founder of WAFAI, Dr Francisca Obi who made the assertion at the South-East inauguration and induction of Ambassadors into the WAFAI Grassroots Foundation, stated that Nigeria was blessed with rich human and natural resources that would be enough to cater for its population, yet nothing to show for it.

According to her, the country’s resources are mismanaged due to bad leadership and poor governance.

“The rural folks that constituted significant segment of the country’s population live in abject and hopeless poverty and are neglected in terms of socio-economic and political well-being, she contended, adding that good leadership/ governance is about the development of those at the grassroots.

“If this is not achieved, there will be socio-economic challenges. Poverty and unemployment are on the rise and this is fuelling crimes and insecurity in our society.

“The goal of this foundation is to promote good governance through community response services aimed at supporting grassroots development to better the lives of citizens,” Obi stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state chairman of WAFAI, Mr Paul-Chuks Umenduka said that the programme was an interface with the public-private sector and community leaders towards building a better society.

In his keynote address, Prof. Samuel Ezeanyika of the Department of Political Science, Imo State University, Owerri, noted that achieving good leadership and grassroots development required intensified advocacy.

Also speaking, Prof. Lilian Orogbu, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, urged the electorate to start looking out for credible leaders who would implement good policies ahead of the Nov. 6, governorship poll.

Chief George Moghalu, Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA and a governorship aspirant in Anambra State, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC and his fellow aspirants, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo and Dr. Amobi Nwokafor who announced a donation of N500,000 each to assist in facilitating WAFAI empowerment programmes, urged the electorate at the grassroots level to be careful in selecting their future leaders.

