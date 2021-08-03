With Obasanjo, Osibanjo’s years as President, VP, South West lacks moral right for presidency in 2023 ― Ohanaeze

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Olusegun Obasanjo (R) and Yemi Osinbajo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has said that after President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency in 2023, the South West Nigeria lacks the moral standard to aspire for Buhari’s successor after spending 8 years as President through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2003) and as Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, (2015-2023).

Ohanaeze insisted that the Igbo are favored by all standards to occupy the Nigerian President in 2023 and urged other Nigerians to support the Igbo.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo World, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, condemned what he described as attempts by detractors of Ndigbo to blackmail her with the activities of Biafran agitators over Igbo presidency.

“The South West has no strong claim for presidency in 2023. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo led Nigeria as President from 1999 to 2007 while Professor Yemi Osibanjo will conclude 8 years as Vice President from 2015 to 2023. So, 2023 will be the turn of the Igbo to occupy the exalted office of the president.

“Ohanaeze condemns attempts to blackmail the Igbo with activities of Biafra agitators resurrect the rhetorical questions about the activities of other ethnic militia’s activities in the past. Did the activities of OPC stop Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s emergence in 1999? Did the activities of the Niger Delta militants stop Dr Goodluck Jonathan from emerging the President in 2011? Did Boko Haram insurgents and bandits stop General Muhammadu Buhari in 2015?

“Since the activities of these groups did not stop the people from the aforementioned areas from emerging Presidents of Nigeria at different times, the rise of self-determination agitators from the South East will not stop the zone from producing the president in 2023. Igbo Presidency in 2023 will rather assuage the burning flames of Biafra agitation and put Nigeria back on track for greater heights.”

Stressing that the coast is getting clearer for Igbo presidency in 2023, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tasked Igbo presidential aspirants to reach out to all political parties and geopolitical zones and build bridges of friendship and support.

