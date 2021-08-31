By Emmanuel Okogba

Wikki Tourists FC have appointed Kabiru Dogo as the club’s new Technical Adviser in a deal that runs for two seasons.

Dogo who recently managed and guided another NPFL side, Lobi Stars to an eight place finished last season confirmed the report saying he hopes to stabilize his new team and improve on their 15th place finish.

In a brief ceremony at Wikki Tourists Secretariat, Tuesday afternoon, in the presence of the Club Chairman and Secretary, Dogo expressed gratitude to the team for having interest in him and promised to also reciprocate by ensuring the Club excel in the league.

He holds a CAF B Coaching license.

He was at various time in charge of ABS and Sunshine football clubs before joining Lobi last season.

