By Luminous Jannamike

A humanitarian group, Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation, has said its passion for restoring hope to the ‘forgotten members’ of the society led to its decision to take its Founder’s Day concert to a correctional centre.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ambassador Sara Abdul, said: “The rationale behind the concert is to restore hope to the inmates, many of whom have been in prison for so long and are gradually slipping into depression.

“Many of these prisoners have stayed so long in the prison that they have forgotten what it feels like to be loved or even remembered. This time around, we are not just marking the Founder’s Day with them. We are having a concert where comedians, health talk experts and musicians will be on ground to entertain the prisoners, make them laugh, and help them lighten their mood.”

Ms. Abdul also stated that the foundation will continue to advocate for an improvement in the welfare and living conditions of inmates within the four walls of the prisons, adding that it has touched the lives of over 10,000 inmates across several correctional facilities in major cities in the country.

The concert, which is popular in humanitarian circles, is set to take place at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kuje Abuja, and would also feature health talks, free medical checkups, donation of relief materials, food items and toiletries, among others.