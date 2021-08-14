Why we signed prowess to B.A.D Music - Management

Big Achievable Dreams (B.A.D) has lifted the lid on its decision to sign fast-rising music star, Korede Ibrahim Shogade, famous as Prowess.

The label during the unveiling of Prowess on Friday said it was impressed with the trajectory of Prowess career and how much he’s willing to push his game to new level hence the decision to bring him on board.

It added that as part of its plans to lead from the front and show direction, the South Africa-based ompany in it statement said it will support Prowess with music production, marketing of contents, branding and strategic planning, one that has the capacity to put their names on and songs on the lips of many music lovers within and outside the African shores.

With the unveiling of Prowess as the label’s act, the singer is expected to take his music to new heights as the label has promised to back his ambition with whatever it takes for him to emerge one of the most popular young acts changing the music narrative across Africa.

Speaking about what he hopes to bring to the team, Prowess said he would not want to reveal much about his dreams but he revealed that this is an opportunity he has waited for all his life and he would give it away without a fight.

For over three weeks, the label has been the talk of the town with expectations from fans mounting over what Prowess is bringing to the company.

“We have observed how artistes are struggling to show the world what they can offer and this is why we are offering to give them quality sound production, marketing, management and packaging for artistes of all genres. This cuts across Reggae, Pop, Hiphop, classic music and the likes.”

Vanguard News Nigeria