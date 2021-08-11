…Calls for internal democracy in party

…As party suspends ex- council boss

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group within All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, Lagos4Lagos, has vowed to insist on entrenchment of internal democracy in the party if it must remain as one.

A former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, also a chairperson Apex leaders of the group, Princess Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya, made the remark, on Wednesday, at a press congress on the update of the July 24, ward congresses in the state.

Speaking, Princess Denrele said there was the need for fairness, equity and justice to reign supreme in the party in Lagos if it must achieve success and remain as ruling party in the state on particular and Nigeria in general.

Accompanied by the Director of Media and Strategy, Seun Soyinka and the Central Coordinator, Funke Ijaiyekunle, Denrele said a lot of people are not happy with what’s happening in Lagos where one man controls everything, but are afraid to challenge the “status quo.”

“What we need now is action. Let’s make APC a more Democratic Party. The last election shows that people are not happy with the happenings in Lagos and that’s why they chose to stay away from the local government elections. It’s time for the young people to take over and run the show to return Lagos to Lagos. Some people are with us but still staying quiet now. that’s why the national leadership must intervene now to save the party.

She, however, urged women to rise to the occasion, adding that men also will play their roles, but women according to her have greater roles to play in evolving a new Lagos of everybody’s dream.

Recall that recently, when asked of his opinion of the recent local government election in Lagos that was swept by the APC, Adediran said:“That particular election, from the election process to the day of election is considered an embarrassment to everybody who carries the membership card of the party from the state to the national. The governor can go ahead and praise that election, like I said, he is a beneficiary of the bad system.”

Dismissing the claim by the Publicity Secretary of APC Caretaker committee, Seye Oladejo that the lead convener of Lagos4Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has constituted himself as opposition within the party, Ijaiyekunle said the group never believed in the leadership capability of Mr. Tunde Balogun led Caretaker committee to midwife a credible executives at all levels in the party in Lagos.

Ijaiyekunle also used the opportunity to correct the erroneous impression that Jandor is threatening to leave the party if he’s denied the governorship ticket, adding that it’s only fair for a party that lay claim to being democratic as its credo to institutionalize internal democracy for all to contest without imposition of unpopular candidates.

According to her: “We have sent a letter of protest to the national body, we are not so happy with what’s going on in Lagos.

“You are aware of what’s going on. When you are not allowed to air your views. It’s disgraceful that a state like Lagos can’t comport itself. I’m sure the National leadership of the Party are taking cognizance of what’s going on.

“I know something must be done right. Nobody can deny That Lagos4Lagos is the strongest group in Lagos APC.

“They have been issuing threats. I’m not afraid of their threats. At 73, I don’t want my children and grandchildren to ask, “ what did you do to change the system.” Millions of people in Lagos are not happy with what’s going on, but they are afraid.

“I came out openly to stand with Lagos4Lagos because I saw courage which is lacking in our politicians.

“And I saw genuine feelings for the people. I’m not looking for position, but I want Lagos to regain her pride of place. We are sending this message to the National Headquarters of the Party, that there must be a change. What we need now is action. Let’s make APC a more Democratic Party.

Corroborating her, Soyinka said the focus of the group is to ensure that the party is supreme and allows popular candidates to emerge.

“Consensus is about discussion. There’s supposed to be a stakeholders meeting before the D-Day. That was not done. As at 5pm on the eve of the election, no form was issued out. What they were telling us is what we already know about the process and procedures of the congresses,” he said.

APC suspends ex- Apapa LGA chairman

Meanwhile, the Apapa Local Government chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the suspension of the immediate past Chairman of the local government, Elijah Adele, for dragging the party to court, a situation the party described as disgraceful.

In a letter of suspension, the party Vice-Chairman, Comrade Oye Olumide; Secretary, Adediwura and others stressed that it was shocked by the action taken by Adele by taking the party to court.

According to the letter of suspension, “we are shocked by your recent behavior of taking the party, APC to court of which you vehemently kicked against earlier. The case of a party member, we hereby suspend you from the party through this letter”.

Adele had been accused of anti-party activities prior to the election, which he denied.

He however, dragged the party to court claiming he was unfairly treated and wants to reclaim his mandate.

He has been at loggerhead with the state party Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun.