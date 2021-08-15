Fans and Music lover around the world were put in a state of confusion when Highly rated singer and songwriter Lucy changed her name across all her social media and YouTube from Lucy to Eony.

However, the star has come out to shed more light on the recent development, which has become a topic of debate across social media.

Eony as she’s now called said the change was necessary as part of her rebrand as an artiste and that fans should watch out for her next moves.

She added that Eony was coined from her first name Iheonyechoro; which means “what I want” and that she wants to represent that.

Eony has been behind some of big hits since her sojourn into limelight and has never disappointed in terms of lyrical content, delivery or top notch music videos.

She’s been the brains behind monster hits like Wanted, IBAM and she had released Special Driver featuring Cynthia Morgan when she was signed to RudeBoy Records owned by Paul of the defunct Psquare group.