By Dirisu Yakubu



Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum yesterday said suspended national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus had to go in obedience of the court order which ousted him.



Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency meeting of the forum which held at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, Tambuwal pledged the readiness and willingness of PDP governors to support the interim leadership of acting national chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi.



He said: “We are a law abiding party that believes in the rule of law. So when a High Court in Port Harcourt restrainted Secondus from parading himself as national chairman of the party, we advised ourselves that that was the way to go. We must comply with that court order.



“We had Akinwonmi presiding over the meeting of National Working Committee today and he came to brief us on their decision which is in line with previous meeting of the Governors Forum and the meeting of stakeholders that there should be NEC meeting on Saturday, where we shall be discussing issues about national convention by the grace of God, which is still holding in October.



“The road can be bumpy but the most important thing is that we are still holding together strongly and that is what we assure our members and teeming supporters across the country.

“We are the hope of Nigeria and the hope of the future and we earned that confidence and trust of Nigerians and we are not going to betray it,” he said.