The popular belief that the beauty sector is saturated and businesses operating in that sector having a tough time is not farfetched, but an entrepreneur with passion will successfully carve a niche for her business, says Helen Abisayo Adebayo, CEO, Infinity Beauty Lounge.



“The beauty sector is indeed saturated; that is what makes it one of the hardest businesses to run,” she states.



Explaining further, she sums up the challenges, saying: “The challenges range from staffing to maintaining a standard without deviating from offering quality services to dealing with difficult clients.”



Continuing, Helen Abisayo Adebayo further states: “But through dedication, consistency and hard work, Infinity Hair and Beauty Lounge has successfully provided quality services over the year and we have become a known brand. I do not joke with my business; therefore, I try to see to every job to be sure the workers do their jobs well.”

Adebayo, who spent seven years working in a real estate firm where she combined Human Resource functions with her job as Customer Relations Manager, avows that she could survive working for others but her passion for entrepreneurship was overwhelming.

“If I wasn’t doing this now, I will probably be working in an organisation now. I am an “office babe” kind of person. If that were to be the case, I will still be running my business by the side. Business is my passion. I love it so much.”

Adebayo (a graduate of Bowen University where she obtained a degree in Accounting) further claims that passion is the drive behind the extraordinary growth of the Infinity Hair Lounge brand. “I am a very passionate human and about my business as well. It is from my passion that I derive the hard work and dedication needed to pilot the business.”