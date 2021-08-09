Uche Secondus

The embattled Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, Monday gave reasons he would not resign his position.

Disclosing this in a statement, Ike Abonyi, SA Media to Secondus, opined that nothing so far warrants his resignation.

He urged those fighting against Secondus to come clean and tell party members across the country his offense and why he should resign.

His words: “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.

“Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense why he should resign.

“He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”

Vanguard News Nigeria