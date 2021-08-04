By Juliet Umeh

Cloud and Digital Service provider, inq.Digital, was recently awarded the Emerging Smart Solutions Enabler Company of the Year and Enterprise Broadband Services Provider of the Year at the 12th edition of Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards held in Lagos.

Organisers of the award said the company was adjudged the best in the category considering its hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of the ICT industry, adding that the highest number of votes it garnered to beat other nominees, showed that industry stakeholders and members of the public appreciated the values it brings to the table.

Receiving the award, Managing Director, Valentine Chime said: “We’re honoured and inspired by the awards to sustain our commitment towards the growth of Nigeria’s ICT industry. These honours point to the fact that we are connecting with the public and the industry with our value proposition of re-imaging a better future through digital solutions.

We have designed innovative products to address significant issues confronting businesses globally and locally, such as Edge-AI Video Analytics, SDN/NFV solutions and cloud solutions. For example, our Edge-AI Video Analytics enables video surveillance system transition to higher level through the use of AI-enabled software that automatically reviews videos in real-time.”

He added that benefits of inq. Digital Edge-AI Videos Analytics are automated processing of data using software, real-time event monitoring and alerts, actionable insights to help in decision- making, proactive response to business issues, and elimination of working hours wasted when reviewing surveillance recordings.

