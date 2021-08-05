By Femi Bolaji

The Board Chairman of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Ezekiel Afukonyo, has said the foundation members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state are aware of plots by some external forces to deplete the party’s circle in Taraba South.

Afukonyo, who is a Chieftain APC and a gubernatorial aspirant in Taraba state, spoke Thursday at a briefing in Wukari.

He said the APC’s popularity in recent times has endeared it to many electorates in the state, which he alleged some external forces were scheming to reap from.

He however noted that him and others who have kept the party running over the years would not allow those ploy to scatter the party.

In his words: “In the APC, it is true that we have personal interests but we are not allowing that to becloud our sense of purpose.

“For instance In Taraba South, Chief David Kente and I are the major aspirants for the governorship ticket but we didn’t allow that to stop us from uniting to tackle some external forces who wanted to come through the window and hijack the party’s structure at the last ward congresses.

“Before now, there were disagreements from several quarters in the party, but as Chairman of the reconciliation committee, we were able to address these differences quickly and proceeded with the congresses amicably.

“We know that there are so many people out there who want to join the party. The APC is big enough to accommodate everyone.

“All you need to do is come through the door as tens of thousands have been doing and you will be welcomed rather than staying in another political party and scheming to take over the structure you have not contributed anything to build.”

He further advised youths across the state to get involved in politics rather than allow themselves to be used as thugs during elections.