File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court on after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.

The proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has said it suspended the Mondays’ sit-at-home directive because of plots by the Department of States Services, DSS, and the Police to launch attacks on traders and “residents of Biafraland”.

IPOB said sit-at-home would be observed only on their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s court days, noting that the dates would be publicised well ahead of time.

IPOB had declared every Monday a no-movement day in the South-East states following the arrest and trial of Kanu.

However, in a major U-turn, the group limited the directive to the days when Kanu would be in court.

IPOB gave the reason for the latest development in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

IPOB said: “The intelligence unit of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has uncovered secret plots by the Nigeria security agencies, most especially the Department of States Services, DSS, and the police to disguise as IPOB and ESN operatives to attack traders, who come out tomorrow(today) for their legitimate business.

“We, therefore, want to put the world, especially residents of Biafraland on notice that IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended its initially declared Monday sit-at-home order.

“It, therefore, makes no sense that we will at the same time be enforcing the suspended order.

“IPOB restates that there is no longer Ghost Mondays in Biafraland in solidarity with our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Sit-at-home will only be observed on the days our leader will be making appearances in court. Such days will be well publicised ahead of time.

“Everybody is hereby placed on alert about this wicked plot. IPOB will not tolerate any attack on any Biafran or resident of Biafra under any guise

“People should be allowed to go about their businesses without any molestation or harassment.

“We are warning politicians and traitors, including security agents who have designed to destroy IPOB and tarnish our hard-earned global reputation, to retrace their steps

“Biafrans are free to come out tomorrow and every Monday to do their normal business. All market leaders in Biafraland are advised to comply with this directive, and ensure their markets are open for business.

“Security agencies have perfected plans to unleash attacks on innocent people in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. We have no plans again to enforce any sit-at-home order.

“The Nigeria security agents are to be held accountable for any attack tomorrow on innocent Biafrans.

“They want to wear jeans trousers and combat short jeans and brand it ESN and IPOB volunteers. Our people should resist any attempt by anybody to attack them tomorrow.

“We understand that all DPOs, DCOs other senior police officers in Enugu held meetings to perfect this plan to attack innocent Biafrans and tag it ESN attacks.”

Vanguard News Nigeria