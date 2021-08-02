.

…says Ward Congress successful nationwide

…thanks Omo-Agege for his purposeful leadership

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Monday, passed a vote of implicit confidence on Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC for the successful conduct of ward congress of the party held across the country, Saturday.

The Delta State Caucus in a statement issued by Prophet Jones Ode Erue – Delta State APC Caretaker Chairman, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege – Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi – Current Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Air Vice Marshall Frank Ajobena – Former Military Administrator of Abia State, Olorogun Otega Emerhor- Member of Board of Trustees of APC & Governorship candidate 2015 and 17 others, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ward congress.

The Caucus in the statement said: “The attention of the Delta State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC has been drawn to yet another unnecessary attack on the leadership of our great Party by mischief-makers operating under the false and lawless style of ‘Delta State APC Leaders Council’. Few but noisy, they are bent on derailing the broadly successful Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, but it will never happen on our watch.

“Mainly, the grouse of this ‘Axis of Artificial Troubles’ against the CECPC is its total support for an all-inclusive growth strategy for our Party in Delta State. A strategy that is working miracles everywhere in Delta, as the APC continues to take new grounds, thanks to the purposeful leadership of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the commitment of the State Caretaker Committee ably led by Prophet Jones Erue and the commitment of this Caucus. We are pleased with the CECPC’s preference for pragmatic, result-driven politics instead of narrow, selfish and unproductive politics.

“Following the recent decision of the Supreme Court in JEGEDE v. AKEREDOLU, some hastily wrote and released supposedly “confidential” memos to the public to threaten, blackmail and stampede the CECPC from carrying out its hugely important assignment as delegated by our NEC – the highest organ of our Party.

“However, the futility of that scheme was smartly exposed and buried by many, including the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and our own Deputy President of the Senate. Confused about their dead-on-arrival plot to sabotage our Party from within, they have chosen to insult leaders who rallied our members to respect the directive of our Party to participate in the hugely successful Ward Congress of yesterday, Saturday, 31st July 2021.

“In further rebuttal of the fake flag raised again on the CECPC, we note that the CECPC is a Congress and Convention Planning Committee’ with the responsibility to conduct our Congresses and National Convention and bring in executives from the Ward right up to the National level. This power was duly delegated to the CECPC by NEC presided over by Victor Giadom pursuant to a court order.

“Therefore, the CECPC’s ad-hoc duty to organise congresses/convention is distinct and unchallengeable. Indeed, serving Governors often head similar ad-hoc committees constituted by their parties to conduct congresses and primaries. That, unquestionably, is not an ‘executive’ or ‘salaried’ role under the 1999 Constitution (section 183). So, it is political naiveté and mischief to question the validity of our hugely successful Ward Congress using a clearly flawed premise.

“Furthermore, it is deeply embarrassing to wildly allege that responsible and committed grassroots leaders of our Party obtained congress forms “though no payments were made to the bank” for the said forms.

“This is so condescending. Did the Party report any official complaint of missing forms or that forms for the Ward Congress were not paid for in Delta State? Why label over 7,000 Ward Congress contestants across all 270 Wards in the State as criminals? Attempting to destroy the character of those in charge of our grassroots politics is dishonourable and condemnable.

“This extreme disrespect for the grassroots may partly explain why everyone in this blackmail league “ leadership council” except only one, lost all elections in their polling units during the 2019 General Elections.

“Finally, may we remind those fanning embers of disunity that political leadership is about capacity, not noisemaking, blackmail and empty threats. We advise again that it is better for the broom to sweep together.

“No scheme will taint the massive success recorded by the CECPC at the just concluded Ward Congress nationwide, including Delta State. We are satisfied with the conduct of the Ward Congress exercise which was duly monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and congratulate our new Ward Executives in the 270 Wards of Delta State.

“Accordingly, we pass a vote of implicit confidence on the national leadership of the APC under the guidance of Governor Mai- Malam Buni and all members of the CECPC for steadying the sailing of our great Party with great results to show for it. The CECPC deserves our full support, not vilification”.