By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Former governor of Edo State and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has described late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwaifo even as he expressed shock and sadness over his death.

In a press statement made available in Benin City by his media aide Victor Oshioke Oshiomhole said Uwaifo’s death cast gloom over Nigeria, the music world and Edo people everywhere especially at this time when the people were celebrating the 30th anniversary of the creation of Edo state.

He said “I received with shock and sadness, the news about the passing of Sir Victor Efosa Uwaifo at the age of 80 years.

“As mortals, every living person will depart this world at some point, nevertheless it takes us by surprise when an idol like Victor Uwaifo, who has inspired generations and his name deeply embedded in our consciousness from time immemorial departs so suddenly. It is a gloomy day for us especially at this time that we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the creation of our beloved state.

“Uwaifo was a great cultural influencer, a multi talented artist, songwriter, theorist, inventor, academician, administrator, a master of colors and designs and above all, a humanist who used his songs to aptly encapsulate all circumstances of human existence and our relationship with the divine.

He was indeed a world class maestro and living legend for at least five out of his eight decades in life.

“Sir Victor Uwaifo distinguished himself by not taking for granted his talents and natural endowments in the arts. But even as a world-renowned, successful, and decorated musician, he went back to the University for formal Higher Education and acquired degrees to the highest level as Doctor of Philosophy.

“During my tenure as governor of Edo State, I had occasion to meet him on several occasions. In each of those instances, I was always impressed by his depth of knowledge and understanding of issues well beyond his areas of expertise. He was not just a lover of music and art, he loved people, was jovial, accommodating and could lighten up the mood in any circumstance with his signature smile. Although he was non-partisan politically, he was quite supportive of my administration. He attended all engagements that we invited him to and obliged us with his evergreen tunes to the admiration of all present. “Guitar Boy” as he was fondly called will never be forgotten but will be remembered even by generations yet unborn.”

Vanguard News Nigeria