By Steve Oko

The Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu ABSU, Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu, has declared war against cultism, examination malpractice and indecent dressing on campus.

Professor Ogbolu who read the riot act during the matriculation of 6,467 fresh students of the university, weekend, warned that the management would not hesitate to expel any student involved in any activity that contravenes the university’s extant rules and regulations.

The VC also reminded the new intakes that the university would withdraw their admission or certificate at any time it was discovered that they gained admission with forged credentials.

He urged the students to be diligent with their studies for excellence in both character and learning and to enhance the university’s reputation as a “centre of excellence and service.”

The VC boasted that the university had made tremendous contributions to the development of society, assuring that it would continue to live up to its responsibility.

” Our graduates are major players in the national and global 21st socio-economic activities. They are highly skilled and exhibit exceptional competence in their various professions”.

He thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his unprecedented support to the university; as well as the Chancellor, His Royal Majesty, Begha U Tiv Oreivirgh Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse; the Pro-Chancellor, Senator Adolphus Wabara, for their exemplary leadership and guidance to the management.

