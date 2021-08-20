The 2021 Batch B NYSC orientation camp ended in grand style, August 16, 2021, as Vbank, Nigeria’s foremost digital bank, managed by VFD Microfinance Bank thrilled corps members at the Lagos orientation camp, Iyana Ipaja, with exciting gifts and cash prizes.

Similarly, the digital bank sponsored a soiree put together for the young graduates as they depart for their area of primary assignment.

Recall, during the June 2021 orientation camp, Vbank, the Banking App of The Year 2020, also supported and entertained the Batch A Stream 2A corps members and officials alike with fabulous gifts and cash prizes.

And equally sponsored the inter-platoon games night gifting participants cash transfers using the Bank app’s Proximity Payment feature.

At the climax, 15 NYSC members won N150,000 in cash prizes, while others received loads of consolation gifts for taking part in games like snooker, Jenga, fuss ball, chess, scrabble, snakes & ladders, and video games.

Remarkably, there was a beehive of activities at the Veelage Arcade mounted by Vbank as corps members thronged the stand to open a V account and get a raffle ticket which allowed them to participate in the raffle draw organized by Vbank.

In the end, more than N250,000 in cash prizes were won by corps members while many got Vbank branded souvenirs and items as consolation.

Besides, Vbank used the opportunity of the 3 weeks camp to educate the graduates on the new V app, Version 3.0 which boasts of exciting features including Cardless Withdrawals, Multiple Funds transfers, Recurring Transactions, Proximity Payments, Advance Budgeting, and Intelligent airtime top-up.

In a released statement earlier, Senior Product Manager, Vbank, Ebere Ahaotu hinted that Vbank is interested in creating an avenue for corps members to relax after their usual daily camp routine.

“Supporting youth corps members is our little way of encouraging young people to keep hope alive. Camp life can be hectic and Vbank is all about ease and convenience; so why not brighten up their camp experience, introduce them to a better way to the bank, and assist them with some funds to transport them to their places of primary assignment. It’s about paying it forward.” Ahaotu said.

