The Lagos NYSC Orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja, comes alive again as Vbank, Nigeria’s foremost digital bank and the Banking App of the Year 2020 is set to dazzle corps members for the NYSC 2021 Batch B orientation camp.

At the orientation camp for the Batch A Stream 2A participants held in June this year, Vbank, a digital banking platform managed by VFD Microfinance Bank-supported and entertained corps members and officials alike with gifts and cash prizes.

Vbank equally sponsored the inter-platoon games night gifting participants cash transfers using the Bank app’s Proximity Payment feature.

At the climax, 15 NYSC members won N150,000 in cash prizes, while others received loads of consolation gifts for taking part in games like snooker, Jenga, fuss ball, chess, scrabble, snakes & ladders, and video games.

In the current orientation programme, Vbank promises to make camp life more rewarding and exciting as well as engaged corps members in meaningful activities- in sports, training, etc.

In a released statement, Senior Product Manager, Vbank, Ebere Ahaotu hinted that Vbank is interested in creating an avenue for corps members to relax after their usual daily camp routine.

“Supporting youth corps members is our little way of encouraging young people to keep hope alive. Camp life can be hectic and Vbank is all about ease and convenience; so why not brighten up their camp experience, introduce them to a better way to the bank, and assist them with some funds to transport them to their places of primary assignment. It’s about paying it forward.” Ahaotu said.

To this end, Vbank will also leverage the 3 weeks orientation course to educate the graduates on the new V app, Version 3.0 which boasts of exciting features including Cardless Withdrawals, Multiple Funds transfers, Recurring Transactions, Proximity Payments, Advance Budgeting, and Intelligent airtime top-up.

Opening a V Bank account is easy and can be completed within 2 minutes. The application enables you to create an account either by using an existing BVN number or an existing bank account number.

So, have you downloaded the Vbank App? Let get you started on your V Account opening, as all you need, is to download the V by VFD app, Available on Android and iOS app stores.